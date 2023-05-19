Friday, May 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Tarar on warpath against Imran

Tarar on warpath against Imran
Web Desk
9:07 PM | May 19, 2023
National

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar fired a broadside at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday.

Speaking to media, Mr Tarar took a swipe at Mr Khan, saying, "The PTI workers have been involved in the vandalism that took place on May 9 after the arrest of Imran Khan. Imran has done what the enemy could not do."

"In order to stash his corruption, Imran Khan has made a proper plan in line with the May 9 riots," claimed Mr Tarar. He warned that Mr Khan will have to face the masses and go to jail.

He made it clear that the miscreants will face charges under the Army Act, adding that the country was at a turning point.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif lashed out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying the people who had attacked the military installations were enemies of the country.

Speaking to international media, he alleged that PTI's armed groups attacked military installations during violent incidents in Rawalpindi, Mianwali and Lahore on May 9. He said PML-N's leaders did not resort to violence despite their arrests in the past, adding: “Our party did not attack any army's installation”.

Punjab govt's negotiation team to head to Zaman Park after 2pm

The minister said people who had attacked the military installations were enemies of the country. He said such an action was tantamount to war against Pakistan.

Mr Asif said trial of people involved in attacking military installations, military bases and residences of military personnel would be under the Army Act as per the Constitution.

He said the general election would be held in October this year, adding that Pakistan would overcome its political crisis.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1684472220.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023