Tarar on warpath against Imran

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar fired a broadside at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday.

Speaking to media, Mr Tarar took a swipe at Mr Khan, saying, "The PTI workers have been involved in the vandalism that took place on May 9 after the arrest of Imran Khan. Imran has done what the enemy could not do."

"In order to stash his corruption, Imran Khan has made a proper plan in line with the May 9 riots," claimed Mr Tarar. He warned that Mr Khan will have to face the masses and go to jail.

He made it clear that the miscreants will face charges under the Army Act, adding that the country was at a turning point.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif lashed out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying the people who had attacked the military installations were enemies of the country.

Speaking to international media, he alleged that PTI's armed groups attacked military installations during violent incidents in Rawalpindi, Mianwali and Lahore on May 9. He said PML-N's leaders did not resort to violence despite their arrests in the past, adding: “Our party did not attack any army's installation”.

The minister said people who had attacked the military installations were enemies of the country. He said such an action was tantamount to war against Pakistan.

Mr Asif said trial of people involved in attacking military installations, military bases and residences of military personnel would be under the Army Act as per the Constitution.

He said the general election would be held in October this year, adding that Pakistan would overcome its political crisis.