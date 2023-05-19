Tense Situation

The situation in multiple parts of the country, particularly the Capital and Punjab, remains tense as the government is determined to crack down on the PTI and its officials. As this political crisis continues to linger on, the government should be wary of resorting to disproportionate measures in its crackdown and quest to hold those responsible for the events that took place on May 9. Not only will that further exacerbate the ongoing crisis, but it will also leave behind an incredibly problematic precedent.

As per media reports, Zaman Park was under siege on both Wednesday and Thursday as there was a heavy police presence around the PTI chief’s residence. This is because the Punjab government claims that the suspects involved on May 9 are allegedly hiding at Zaman Park, so a 24-hour deadline was given to the PTI to hand over these 30-40 individuals. In the case that the PTI fails to cooperate with the government and security forces, the authorities would be forced to take “strict action”. This is a large number of people that the government appears to be certain about, even though the PTI has outrightly denied these allegations. With the deadline drawing to a close, it remains to be seen what the government will do next, but the hope is that no disproportionate measures are taken that will further inflame this crisis.

In the meantime, all roads leading to Zaman Park have been closed to traffic and all the camps of PTI workers outside Zaman Park have been vacated. Adding to this, citizens are reportedly facing serious transportation problems due to road closures. This is an unfortunate situation which is not only holding the country hostage but also inconveniencing innocent citizens that have little to do with the matter at hand.

Apart from this, the crackdown against PTI officials continues as leaders Asad Umar and Shah Mahmood Qureshi were arrested earlier, while Shehryar Afridi and his wife were picked up from their Islamabad home on Tuesday. Further, Shireen Mazari and Falak Naz have been arrested multiple times after being freed by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

These tactics are not something new and have been witnessed time and again. While the violent rampage by PTI supporters in the aftermath of Mr Khan’s arrest is indefensible, and the perpetrators involved should be punished as per the law, any efforts outside the bounds of the law to intimidate the party should be avoided. Mass arrests and midnight raids will only perpetuate the politics of vengeance and further prolong this crisis. What we desperately need is for sanity to prevail on all sides, because currently, it seems that all the stakeholders—the government, PTI, and even the judiciary—are least concerned about steering the nation out of this crisis.