Friday, May 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Three UMC cases registered in SSC examination

May 19, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN    -    Three candidates were caught red handed cheating in Chemistry of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-I at Government High School Gagoo Mandi, Ve­hari district on Thursday. BISE Controller Examina­tion, Hamid Saeed Bhatti, said that unfair means cases (UMCs) were registered against cheaters in second group paper. He informed that FIR was also lodged with Gagoo Mandi police station, Burewala under Malpractice Act, 1999. He stated that UMC cases were registered during his surprise visit to the centre.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1684383995.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023