Three UMC cases registered in SSC examination

MULTAN - Three candidates were caught red handed cheating in Chemistry of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-I at Government High School Gagoo Mandi, Ve­hari district on Thursday. BISE Controller Examina­tion, Hamid Saeed Bhatti, said that unfair means cases (UMCs) were registered against cheaters in second group paper. He informed that FIR was also lodged with Gagoo Mandi police station, Burewala under Malpractice Act, 1999. He stated that UMC cases were registered during his surprise visit to the centre.