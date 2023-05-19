Tribals threaten to boycott polio drive if power accord not fulfilled

Khyber - Residents of Landi Kotal have issued a warning to boycott the upcoming poliovirus eradication campaign if the agreement signed with the officials of Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) last month, guaranteeing six hours of daily electricity supply, is not fulfilled.

It is important to note that residents of Jamrud have already announced their boycott of the polio drive due to excessive power outages. An extraordinary meeting was held in the office of Tehsil Chairman, Landi Kotal Haji Shah Khalid, on Thursday, with representatives from various political parties and the committee responsible for addressing local issues. During the meeting, participants expressed their strong opposition to unscheduled and prolonged power outages.

Haji Shah Khalid, Kaleemullah, Saeed Shinwari, and others addressed the gathering, stating that TESCO and local administrative officials had promised uninterrupted electricity supply round the clock for six hours in rural areas. However, these commitments were not honoured, and the locals have been enduring severe load shedding.

“We are not against the polio drive, but unfortunately, we have no choice but to draw the attention of the authorities to our grievances,” they expressed. The participants warned that unless their demand for six hours of continuous power supply was met, they would prevent health officials from carrying out the polio campaign in their respective areas.

When contacted regarding the matter, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zafar emphasized that boycotting the polio eradication campaign was a sensitive issue that should not be connected to other problems because it directly affected child health. He assured that all stakeholders, including administration officials and elders, would be consulted to address the temporary refusals and seek their cooperation in conducting the polio drive.

Assistant Commissioner, Landi Kotal, Irshad Mohmand, stated that efforts were underway to convince those refusing to participate in the polio campaign to separate it from other issues. He reported that the initial response was positive, and strict action would be taken against those who obstructed the polio drive.

In addition to addressing the issue of overloading feeders in the local grid, the administration pledged to resolve the problem of excessive power outages in the area, commented Assistant Commissioner Irshad Mohmand.

It is worth mentioning that the polio virus eradication campaign is scheduled to commence on May 22, 2023, in the Khyber district, along with other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.