Two new police stations established in federal capital

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Capital Police have taken a significant step towards ensuring the safety of citizens and preventing crime with the establishment of two new police stations, Sumbal and Humak. A formal notification has been issued on Thursday to estab­lish these new police stations, which will serve to better protect the general public by strategically di­viding the existing police jurisdictions, a police pub­lic relations officer said. He said that the establish­ment of the Sumbal police station has been made by dividing the areas of Police Station Golra and Sang­jani. Similarly, the Humak police station has been established by dividing the areas of Police Station Sihala. This strategic division not only reduces the workload of the previous police stations but also strengthens the effectiveness of public safety mea­sures and crime prevention efforts.