Two new police stations established in federal capital

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Capital Police have taken a significant step towards ensuring the safety of citizens and preventing crime with the establishment of two new police stations, Sumbal and Humak. A formal notification has been issued on Thursday to establish these new police stations, which will serve to better protect the general public by strategically dividing the existing police jurisdictions, a police public relations officer said. He said that the establishment of the Sumbal police station has been made by dividing the areas of Police Station Golra and Sangjani. Similarly, the Humak police station has been established by dividing the areas of Police Station Sihala. This strategic division not only reduces the workload of the previous police stations but also strengthens the effectiveness of public safety measures and crime prevention efforts.