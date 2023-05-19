US Congressmen's letter exposes Imran as foreign agent: Fazl

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Pres­ident Maulana Fazlur Rehman Thursday al­leged that a letter writ­ten by US Congress­men, calling for the protection of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, had confirmed his long-held belief that Imran Khan had been a "foreign agent".

Addressing a press conference, he said 60 US Members of Parlia­ment had written to the US Secretary of State that Imran Khan should be given protection from the actions tak­en against him. Maula­na Fazl said that Imran Khan had previously waved a letter claiming it was from Amer­ica, intended to topple his government. However, he added, the recent letter re­vealed the truth that he himself was a “for­eign agent”.

He claimed that “Imran Khan was launched in Pakistan as part of an interna­tional agenda and a special plan by exter­nal forces to destroy the country”.

The events of May 9 reinforced that notion, as PTI workers vandalized pub­lic and private property, proving that whose agent Imran was and whose agen­da he was working on, he said, adding that the nexus of Imran Khan’s “backers had been exposed”.

Maulana Fazl pointed out that PTI sup­porters rampaged across the country, at­tacking national institutions, military establishments, including GHQ, and des­ecrating holy manuscripts. Even sites of historical and cultural significance, like Bala Hissar Fort in Peshawar, were not spared, he added.

The PDM chief said ironically “Imran Khan is getting immunity from arrest in all cases, including murder”. He was playing with the Constitution but was getting pro­tection from the courts, which was not ac­ceptable, he added.

He said the PDM staged a demonstration to protest against “unfair and partial ver­dicts” as it was adversely affecting the jus­tice system.

Maulana Fazl said, “Imran Khan, an un­necessary element in Pakistan’s politics, is being protected under a special agenda to weaken the nation.”

Reiterating his respect for state institu­tions, he said,” A few members of the ju­diciary have adopted a biased conduct, which should be rectified. We have shown our peaceful response in our demonstra­tion,” he added.

Regarding PTI’s stance on the May 9 vandalism, he remarked that if the rioters were not the PTI workers, it meant that no one was supporting them. He criticized Imran Khan for disowning his own people while instigating them to riot.

Maulana Fazl denied the accusation that they were playing the “religion card,” as­serting that religion was their cause and goal, and they would fight for it. He ad­vised the PTI leadership to learn from their peaceful approach to religion and how it promoted good manners. He emphasized that they were neither extremists nor evil­doers, highlighting their history of orga­nizing 14 peaceful million marches with­out causing harm to even a tree.

When asked about negotiating with the PTI, he said he was personally not in fa­vour of such talks. To a question about ending the PDM sit-in, Maulana Fazl said the purpose of the peaceful protest was achieved within a single day.