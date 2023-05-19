Wahab Riaz says talent hunt program at school level soon

LAHORE -Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz has said that Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is planning to organize a talent hunt program at the school level in Punjab soon. He said that an integrated system of sports at the school level is the best step for the mental and physical growth of children. He expressed these views during his visit to Crescent Higher Secondary School to witness various sports camps of the school on Thursday. Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Assistant Director M Sajid, School Principal and other officials were also present on this occasion. He witnessed different sports camps of boys and girls including basketball, chess, table tennis, swimming, tennis, judo, etc, during his visit. He also distributed cricket bats, balls, hockey sticks and footballs among students. He also played lawn tennis and table tennis with young players on this occasion.