Wall Street set to open higher, European shares boosted by debt deal hopes

Agencies
12:02 AM | May 19, 2023
Business

European shares rose on Thursday and Wall Street was set to open higher, as traders bet that politicians in the United States would reach a deal to avoid a debt default.

Wall Street closed sharply higher on Wednesday and the positive market sentiment continued during Asian trading, with Japan's Nikkei hitting a new 20-month high, after President Joe Biden and top US congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy expressed their determination to reach a deal soon to raise the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling.

At 1140 GMT, the MSCI world equity index was up 0.2% on the day (.MIWD00000PUS). Europe's STOXX 600 was up 0.6% (.STOXX) and London's FTSE 100 was up 0.5% (.FTSE). Germany's DAX climbed to its highest in more than a year (.GDAXI).

Euro zone government bond yields also got a lift from the positive market sentiment, with the benchmark German 10-year yield at a 16-day high of 2.414%.

But Wall Street futures were just a touch higher. S&P 500 futures were up 0.2% while Nasdaq futures were up 0.3%. US Treasury yields rose, with the US 10-year yield at 3.5982%.

Kiran Ganesh, a multi-asset strategist at UBS, said markets were taking confidence from Biden's decision to cut short a trip to Asia to return to Washington on Sunday, and McCarthy said that a deal this week was "doable".

"Default is one of those low-probability, high-impact events," Ganesh said.

"Maybe that low probability got even lower, and removing that tail risk is a positive, because of course if you did get a default or delayed payments then that would likely tip the US into recession."

The US dollar index was up 0.2% at around 103.09, having hit as high as 103.17 earlier in the session. It reached its strongest since December against the Japanese yen, at 137.935. Euro-dollar was down around 0.2%, at $1.08155.

China's yuan hit its weakest against the dollar since December, hurt by signs that the country's post-COVID economic recovery is slowing.

Oil prices were a touch lower, having surged in the previous session on optimism about US fuel demand. Brent crude futures were down 0.2% at $76.80 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 0.2% at $72.70.

