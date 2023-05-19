Will not bow down to anyone, reiterates Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan reiterated on Friday that he will not bow down to anyone.

Taking to Twitter, the deposed prime minister fired a fresh salvo at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying, "PTI and its supporters have been subjected to the worst crackdown and terror today".

He said that the kind of demonstration that was taking place in the current regime did not happen even during the tenure of Ziaul Haq and Pervez Musharraf.

On Thursday, Mr Khan lambasted his political opponents and asked the nation to stand up for its rights.

Taking to Twitter, the ousted premier slammed the PDM, saying, "A gang of thugs and criminals is dominating the country".

He lamented, "Amidst the deep economic woes and challenges faced by rising unemployment, the rulers are using their power to eliminate the country's leading political party through a fascist approach."

PTI chief Imran Khan said he will keep fighting for the sake of“real freedom” even if he was left alone.

His statement came as prominent PTI leaders including former federal minister for national health services Aamer Mehmood Kiani and former federal minister for environment Malik Amin Aslam announced quitting the party citing the party’s involvement in May 9 attacks on “security installations” as reason, with others demanding Mr Khan to condemn the attacks openly.

At an interactive session with journalists at his Zaman Park residence, he said “Don’t you dare think that I’ll step back due to pressure”. If two assassination attempts had failed to push him back, he added, know that he would keep standing.