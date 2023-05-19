I am writing to express my concern about the state of women’s rights in Pakistan. Despite progress in some areas, such as education and political representation, women continue to face numerous challenges and violations of their rights.

One of the biggest issues is violence against women, including domestic violence, honor killings, and acid attacks. Many women are afraid to report such crimes or seek justice due to cultural stigma and a lack of support from law enforcement and the legal system. Additionally, women in certain areas of Pakistan still encounter significant barriers to education and employment.

It is crucial for the government of Pakistan to take action to address these issues and implement laws to protect the rights of women. I urge all citizens of Pakistan to stand up for women’s rights and demand change. Together, we can create a society where all individuals, regardless of gender, can live with dignity and respect.

FATIMA NADEEM,

Lahore.