Sunday, May 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

11 criminal gangs busted, Rs7.1m looted goods recovered

Staff Reporter
May 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BUREWALA   -   Police claimed to have arrested 28 members of 11 gangs involved in dacoity and recovered looted goods worth over Rs7.1 million from their possession. According to the details, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Burewala Zafar Iqbal Dogar while holding a press conference said that police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Model Town Mazhar Fareed, have arrested dangerous criminals.  He said that the police have recovered 31 motorcycles, stolen goods worth more than Rs 7.1 million, a large number of illegal weapons used in the dacoity bids and more than 10 kilograms of hashish worth lac of rupees from the drug peddlers. Likewise, 34 proclaimed offenders involved in various serious cases were also arrested. Meanwhile, the police traced the suspects involved in two murder cases and arrested them.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1716011743.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024