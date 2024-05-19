14 of a family killed in semi-truck crash in Khushab

SARGODHA - At least 14 persons including women and children were killed after a mini truck carrying a family veered off the road and plunged into a ravine in the Punj Pir area of Khushab on Saturday.

Police and rescue officials said all deceased persons were members of the same family and they were on a journey from Bannu to Wadi Soon in Khushab when the fateful incident occurred.

Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing moment when the driver took a sharp turn at high speed, causing the vehicle to skid off the road and plummet into the ravine, leading to the heartbreaking loss of lives, including five innocent children.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, rescue teams swiftly mobilised to the scene of the accident. Efforts were underway to recover the deceased and provide medical assistance to the injured, with both the deceased and the injured being transported to the THQ Hospital. Initial investigation reports said the deadly road mishap took place due to brake failure.

Rescue 1122 official Rasheed said that at least 26 members of the same family were coming from Banu and heading to Noushera (Khushab) when the truck fell into a 20-foot deep ditch. Resultantly, 14 members of a family including Abdullah s/o Asgher, Ibrahim, Muhamadullah, Rifatullah, Kifayatullah, Sumera, Abdul Rehman, Abdul Ehsaan, Shafqatullhah, Tabraiz Khan, Shams Zaee,Tabraiz,Qubla Khan and Kakim Khan of Banu, Kohat, died on the spot while Abdul Rasheed, Rabia and six others including three children sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 sources said that four members including two men and two women sustained minor injuries and were treated on the spot. The bodies and injured were shifted to THQ hospital Noushera and DHQ hospital Joharabad.