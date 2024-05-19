4 persons get injured after car turns turtle on Srinagar Highway

Rawalpindi - As many as four persons suffered injuries after their speeding car turned turtle on Srinagar Highway by firing of Dolphin Force at the tyres of vehicle, informed sources on Saturday.

However, police said the driver of a car tried to evade officers of Dolphin Force during a routine check on Murree Road and also fired at cops. Police added the car turned turtle due to overspeeding and four persons got injured and were arrested after filing a case against them.

According to contents of FIR registered with Police Station New Town, Hussain Ahmed, Foot Constable, filed complaint that Dolphin Force signaled a car being driven recklessly by the driver on Murree Road to stop. But the driver evaded the officers and other riders and opened firing on cops, he said adding that the Dolphin Force started chasing the fleeing suspects. He added the car turned turtled due to overspeeding on Srinagar Highway while injuring four riders.

All four persons were arrested by police and moved to hospital for medical treatment. Police filed a case against four persons and began investigation. Meanwhile, unknown culprits kidnapped in rickshaw a young mechanic from oustide a motorcycle mechanic shop at Ali Town on Adiala Road. The crime was committed in limits of Police Station Saddar Bairooni. The shop owner lodged complaint with police for recovery of abducted mechanic namely Hafiz. Police received application and began search for missing person.