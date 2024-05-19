‘All resources to be utilised to enhance provision of health facilities’

GUJAR KHAN - The Punjab Chief Minister’s Health Advisor, Major Gen. (Rtd) Azhar Mahmood Kiyani, emphasised the commitment to utilise all available resources in order to enhance the provision of health facilities in the province.

During his visit to the Deputy Commissioner Office in Jhelum on Saturday, the advisor emphasised the importance of improving the health sector in the province.

He stated that the uplift of the health sector would begin in Jhelum district, which would benefit the local patients by eliminating the need to travel to major cities for treatment. According to Major Gen. (Rtd) Azhar Mahmood Kiyani, the PML-N government is dedicated to prioritising the provision of improved health services to the people, aiming to facilitate their needs. According to the official, complaint cells will be established in all hospitals across the province to ensure that no negligence occurs in the provision of services to patients. According to his statement, there will be no compromise on the provision of free medicines in government health facilities.

In a recent meeting at the DC office, the advisor received a comprehensive update on the ongoing health projects in the district. He emphasised the need for prompt completion of these projects. According to the statement, the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Jhelum is set to become a model hospital in the province, with plans to make the under-construction trauma centre operational in the near future. Maj Gen. (R) Kiyani emphasised the importance of upgrading the emergency unit in the DHQ to a state-of-the-art facility.