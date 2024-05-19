Sunday, May 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Aseefa Bhutto visits ancestral Bhutto family’s graveyard

Aseefa Bhutto visits ancestral Bhutto family’s graveyard
APP
May 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA   -   Member National Assembly (MNA) and daughter of President Asif Ali Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari here on Saturday visited the Bhutto family’s graveyard in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh for the first time since taking oath as MNA on 15th April. She laid floral wreaths at the graves of her mother Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, her maternal grandfather Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shaheed Shah Nawaz Bhutto and offered Fateha for the departed souls.  The unopposed election victory of Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to the National Assembly is a testament to the legacy of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and the resonance of their vision and mission that still inspires the people of Sindh to this day.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1716011743.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024