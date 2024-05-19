ATC denies KP minister’s interim bail plea

PESHAWAR - Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Saturday denied the interim bail plea of Adnan Qadri, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and provincial Minister for Religious Affairs, due to his non-appearance in court. The case was presided over by ATC Judge Syed Asghar Ali Shah, who instructed that copies of the decision be sent to the relevant police station. Previously, the court had extended Adnan Qadri’s interim bail in connection to an alleged attack on a police checkpost in Hayatabad. This extension prevented his arrest and allowed time for further legal proceedings, but despite warnings, Qadri failed to appear in court. Adnan Qadri is accused of participating in an attack on the police check-post during a protest against the arrest of PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan on May 9, 2023. The Hayatabad Police Station charged Qadri and others with terrorism and related offenses.