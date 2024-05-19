Blind murder solved, wife of deceased, her paramour held

FAISALABAD - Thikriwala police have solved a blind murder and arrested three accused including the wife of the deceased and her paramour on the charge of killing the man few days ago.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that Azam Haneef of Chak No.71-JB Sarli was riding a motorcycle rickshaw when unknown assailants riding on a motorcycle intercepted him near Airport Stop on Jhang Road and shot him dead under mysterious circumstances.

The police registered case and started investigation. SHO Thikriwala Arsalan Bari supervised the investigation.

The investigation team took Shazia Bibi, wife of the deceased, into custody over suspicion. During initial interrogation, the woman confessed to killing her husband with the help of her paramour Abrar and his accomplice Farhan. During investigation, it came to light that Shazia Bibi had illicit relations with Abrar and her husband Azam Haneef had reprimanded her on the issue.

The police also arrested the remaining two accused Abrar and Farhan and sent them behind bars after recovery of the weapon and a motorcycle used in the murder.

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil appreciated the police performance and announced commendation certificates and cash prizes for the investigation team, spokesman added.

Man kills neighbour over wall dispute

A young man was stoned to death over a wall dispute in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that Sajid Mehmood of Sulemania Colony had an old dispute with his neighbours Yousuf, etc. over construction of a wall.

On the day of the incident, an altercation occurred between the two parties during which Yousuf, Nadeem, Shah Jahan and Kamran, etc. reportedly hit Sajid with bricks and stones. The victim died before receiving medical assistance.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.

4 dacoits arrested, weapons, valuables recovered

Chak Jhumra police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its four members, besides recovering weapons, two motorcycles, gold jewellery, cash among other items from them.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Rana Tahir Shabbir, In-charge police post City Chak Jhumra, conducted a raid and succeeded in arresting Ali Raza and Asif, residents of Chak No. 66-JB Dhandra, Sabir Hussain and Jabir Ali of Chak No.191-JB Malloani, who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases. Further investigation was under progress, he added.