CM lays foundation stone of Nawaz Sharif IT City in Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif undertook commercial launching of Pakistan’s first Nawaz Sharif IT City Project, here on Saturday.

The CM unveiled the official “logo” of Nawaz Sharif IT City. An informative documentary about the Nawaz Sharif IT City Project was presented at the ceremony.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between CBD and 15 IT & Education companies for the Nawaz Sharif IT City. CEO CBD Mansoor Janjua and representatives of national and international institutions signed the MoU.

Those showing distinctive and exemplary performance in various sectors of Information Technology were granted awards.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif also had photographs with those getting awards. CEO CBD Authority Imran Amin apprised about the aims and objectives of Nawaz Sharif IT city project.

CEO Imran Amin apprised that Pakistan’s first Data Centre is being established in Nawaz Sharif IT City. Ambassadors of China, USA,Turkey and other countries especially participated in the ceremony.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif welcomed all the respectable Ambassadors, Provincial Ministers and other participants in the ceremony.

Addressing the foundation laying ceremony of Nawaz Sharif IT City Project, the CM said, ”We have laid the foundation stone of Nawaz Sharif IT City Project in a short span of 2.5 months.”

Today a new history is being written with the laying of the foundation stone of Nawaz Sharif IT City and her heart is filled with joy and happiness, she said.

This IT City is attributed to the name of Nawaz Sharif who laid the foundation of a modern Pakistan and always paved the path of progress, she mentioned.

“Nawaz Sharif laid the foundation of 3G and 4G. Nawaz Sharif built motorways and did the atomic explosions. I want to see an IT revolution in Pakistan.

I commend Imran Amin as he performed a wonderful job.

Now he should get the IT City completed at the earliest” she mentioned.

We will set up incubators for the progress of youth in the IT sector. We launched a Skills Development Program for 4 thousand children a few days ago in which market based IT courses are being conducted.

We hired expert trainers for the children so that the children can get jobs right after completion of their training, the CM said.

Nawaz Sharif IT City will provide opportunity to youth to move forward side by side with the world.

The children will be granted international certification on the completion of their IT courses so that acquiring free licensing can become further easier for them, the CM added.