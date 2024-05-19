Commissioner  visits disposal plant in Shadbagh

LAHORE - Commissioner Lahore Zaid bin Maqsood Saturday visited the provincial capital’s biggest disposal plant, situated at Shadbagh. According to the Water and Sanitation Agency sources here, Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad gave briefing on Khokhar drain, Sadeeq Pura drain, Shadbagh pumping capacity. Zaid bin Maqsood also reviewed Shadbagh disposal and Upper Small Ravi desilting operation. The MD gave detailed briefing on desilting operation.

while the Commissioner directed the authority to complete desilting of all drains prior to monsoon.

He also directed to keep generators functional at all disposal stations besides ensuring provision of fuel.

Zaid bin Maqsood said that functionality of all machinery should be checked before the start of monsoon.

He further said that LWMC should place waste collection bins around Upper Small Ravi.

Zaid bin Maqsood also emphasized on creating awareness among people regarding throwing garbage in waste collection bins.

He further said that legal action would be taken against those throwing garbage in drain lines.