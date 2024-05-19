Sunday, May 19, 2024
Confrontation between provincial and federal govt to hit uplift of KP: Kundi

Confrontation between provincial and federal govt to hit uplift of KP: Kundi
APP
May 19, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi Saturday said that confrontation between provincial and federal government would negatively impact the development of KP and welfare of its people. He was talking to 27-member delegation of Tribal Youth Movement at Governors House. The delegation informed KP governor about their issues including quota for tribal students in national universities, recruitment of outsiders in educational institutions of merged areas, delimitation after merger and reserved seats in parliament. Speaking on the occasion, Governor assured delegation that their issues would be taken to relevant forums and Prime Minister would also be approached to help. I want to abridge gap between center and provincial government as unnecessary antagonism would affect the people and the province, he said.

 He added that it is also the responsibility of provincial government to highlight issues of merged districts at concerned forums.

KP Governor assured the delegation that he would contact federal authorities to resolve basic issues of tribal people and to bring them in national mainstream of development.

He said that young generation is future of the country and they should be provided chances of modern education, training and facilitation so that they could play constructive role for the progress of motherland.

