Court awards life imprisonment to drug dealer

MULTAN - The Additional Sessions Court Jehanian awarded life imprisonment and fine Rs one million to a drug dealer, on Saturday. According to prosecution, a notorious drug dealer named Salahuddin son of Nizam Din, resident of Pasheen, used to supply Charas in various cities of south Punjab.

After a successful raid, Sub-Inspector Chaudhary Asghar arrested the drug dealer and seized 21 kilogram of Charas from his possession. Additional Sessions Judge Tariq Saleem Chohan awarded life imprisonment to the outlaw. The drug dealer will face another six months imprisonment in case he did not pay the fine amount.

WASA disconnects 148 connections over non payment

The teams of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on Saturday intensified crackdown against defaulters and disconnected 148 connections of domestic and commercial consumers over non payment of dues as per directions of Managing Director WASA Chaudhary Muhammad Danish.

The special disconnection teams under the supervision of Director Engineering and Recovery Abdul Salam, remained active against defaulters.

The defaulters were given a deadline to ensure payment of pending dues otherwise strict legal action will be taken against them along with disconnection of their connections.