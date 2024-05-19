Crime eradication police responsibility: IGP

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said it is a responsibility of supervisory police officers to eradicate crimes and ensure easy delivery of justice and policing services to citizens.

He expressed these views while presiding over a video link meeting at the Central Police Office here on Saturday. RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal region participated in the meeting through video link.

The IGP ordered to improve follow-up of the public complaints, received on 1787 complaint management system and their quick redress. He instructed to focus on modern technology for scientific investigation and improve the workout rate of the cases. He emphasised effective supervision as well as effective coordination with prosecutors to improve the quality of investigation.

The IGP Punjab said that investigations of heinous crimes including dacoity murder, kidnapping for ransom should be completed by senior officers under their supervision. He said that ongoing targeted and intelligence-based operations against katcha area criminals should be accelerated, and counter measures should be intensified to eradicate organised crimes. The IGP reviewed performance of all regions and districts individually and issued instructions for law and order and crime control. He said that under the ongoing ‘Drug Free Punjab’ campaign against drugs and for protection of women and children, timely action should be expedited and performance reports should be sent to the CPO. Additional IG Investigation Muhammad Idrees Ahmad, Additional IG Operations Shahazada Sultan, AIG Operations Zahid Nawaz Marwat and other officers were present in the meeting.