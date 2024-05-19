CS orders establishment of heat wave prevention centres in all hospitals

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary, Syed Asif Hyder Shah, presided over a high-level meeting to assess and strategise comprehensive measures to address the impending heat wave expected to hit the province from May 21 to 27. The meeting was attended by Secretary Energy, Secretary Rehabilitation, Commissioner Karachi, Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (DG PDMA), and other key officials. Additionally, all Divisional Commissioners participated via video link. During the meeting, DG PDMA briefed the participants on the alert issued to all relevant organizations regarding the anticipated heat wave. The detailed session involved discussions on various preventive measures and plans implemented by the commissioners to mitigate heat stroke risks. Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah recalled the severe heat wave of 2015, which resulted in significant loss of lives. He highlighted the government’s improved preparedness in 2016, which successfully saved many lives. The chief secretary emphasised the importance of a proactive awareness campaign to educate the public on heat wave prevention and safety measures. He issued directives for the establishment of heat wave prevention centres in all hospitals across the province to provide immediate assistance and relief.