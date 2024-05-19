Sunday, May 19, 2024
Dr Farrukh Ali assumes charge of SSP Hyderabad

May 19, 2024
HYDERABAD   -   The newly posted Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Farrukh Ali assumed the charge of SSP Hyderabad on Saturday replacing the outgoing SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh. Dr Ali, who has been transferred from Dadu district to Hyderabad, took the charge of Hyderabad’s 148th SSP. Shaikh, who was posted in Hyderabad for a second tenure on September 10, 2023, was earlier transferred to Sukkur district through a notification on May 16. Through the same notification, Dr Ali was posted in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Matiari district Muhammad Yousif Shaikh on Saturday inaugurated the renovated Government Dispensary Khanothe near Hala Old.

On this occasion, the DC inspected the healthcare facility including its Heat Stroke Corner, Labor Room, male and female wards, Operation Theatre and Outdoor Patient Department (OPD).

District Manager (DM) People’s Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) Dr Iqra Bhatti briefed the DC about the revamped dispensary. She said that the PPHI was operating 33 health facilities in Matiari, providing quality healthcare services to the local people.

