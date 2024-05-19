Sunday, May 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

HCCI opposes tax exemptions for oil, ghee, steel industries in tribal areas

APP
May 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   President of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Siddiqui has said the tax exemptions extended to Federal and Provincial Tribal Administered Areas are causing financial losses to the industries of steel, edible oil and ghee in the country’s 4 provinces. In a statement issued here on Saturday he pointed out that receivables in steel, edible oil and ghee industries amounted to hundreds of billions of rupees. He believed that the tax exemptions were being availed in an unjustified way and demanded an impartial audit of those exemptions. On behalf of the business community, he called for putting an end to the discrimination being made with the steel, edible oil and ghee industries of the 4 provinces. According to him, the oil, ghee and steel being manufactured in the tax-exempt industries of the tribal areas, are sold in the cities of the 4 provinces at throwaway rates owing to which the production of the local industry was losing markets. Due to the higher cost of production in the country’s urban areas’ industrial zones, the industrialists are also paying higher taxes, he said and warned that if the discrimination was continued, the local steel, edible oil and ghee industries would be destroyed.

1m acres of agricultural land became uncultivable as OA2 Cyclone struck Sindh coastline in 1999

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1716011743.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024