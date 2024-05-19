Health minister reviews anti-dengue operations

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced a comprehensive review of anti-dengue operations at the regional level during a meeting, held at the office of Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Town on Saturday. Emphasising the importance of surveillance, he highlighted the need for monitoring dengue hotspots, including graveyards, tyre shops, mosques, under-construction buildings, educational institutions, and other key locations. The minister stressed the necessity of intensifying anti-dengue efforts across the province, urging commissioners, deputy commissioners, and assistant commissioners to take full responsibility for preventing the spread of the dengue virus. He directed anti-dengue teams to ensure thorough larvae detection and take action against violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs). Public cooperation in taking precautionary measures was also deemed essential. In a detailed briefing, AC Dr. Anam Fatima informed the health minister about anti-dengue operations conducted from January 1 to May 17, 2024. The minister underscored the importance of accurate reporting from all hospitals, including suspected, probable, and confirmed dengue cases. He instructed that all anti-dengue activities be uploaded to the dashboard for better tracking and management. Additionally, he called for participation of focal persons from all departments in district and regional anti-dengue meetings.

Professor Waseem Akram, head of the Research & Development Cell for Dengue Research in Punjab, reiterated the need for a proactive approach and collaborative efforts among all departments to control the dengue virus. He mentioned the introduction of a new, effective model for dengue control.

The meeting saw contributions from Director CDC Dr. Yadullah, CEO Lahore Dr. Faisal, and representatives from various departments, including Agriculture, Environment, LESCO, Forestry, Education, and the Punjab Food Authority. Professor Waseem Akram participated via video link, ensuring broad-based input into the anti-dengue strategy.

The session concluded with a reaffirmation of the commitment to making clean and green Punjab a top priority, as envisioned by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.