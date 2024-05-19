Heatwave bakes Lahore as temperature reaches 43.6°C

LAHORE PESHAWAR/ KARACHI - A heatwave persisted in the provincial capital, with temperatures reaching 43.6°C on Saturday. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast similar conditions for the next 24 hours. Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather kept most residents indoors, leaving city roads deserted during the peak afternoon hours.

The city canal was the only bustling area, crowded with people seeking relief from the heat. From Dharampura to Jallo, families gathered under the shade of trees and enjoyed the cool water.

The PMD reported that a shallow westerly wave was expected to impact the upper and western parts of the country and might continue for the next 24 hours. The department predicted predominantly hot and dry weather in most areas, with very hot conditions and windstorms expected in central and southern regions. However, isolated areas in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper/central Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir might experience partly cloudy weather with rain and thunderstorms.

Rainfall was recorded in Mirkhani, Kalam, Bannu, Drosh, and Kalat. The highest temperature on Saturday was 49°C in Shaheed Benazirabad, while Lahore recorded a high of 43.6°C and a low of 29.6°C.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Sindh, Syed Asif Hyder Shah, presided over a high-level meeting to assess and strategise comprehensive measures to address the impending heatwave expected to hit the province from May 21 to 27. During the meeting, DG PDMA briefed the participants on the alert issued to all relevant organisations regarding the anticipated heat wave. The detailed session involved discussions on various preventive measures and plans implemented by the commissioners to mitigate heat stroke risks.

Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah recalled the severe heat wave of 2015, which resulted in significant loss of lives. He highlighted the government’s improved preparedness in 2016, which successfully saved many lives.

The chief secretary emphasised the importance of a proactive awareness campaign to educate the public on heat wave prevention and safety measures. He issued directives for the establishment of heat wave prevention centres in all hospitals across the province to provide immediate assistance and relief.