Ismailur Rahman Kharak assumes charge as DPO Khanewal

KHANEWAL - Additional IG Logistics CPO Office Punjab Lahore Ismailur Rahman Kharak PS-19 has assumed the charge as DPO Khanewal. Ismail ur Rehman Kharak one of the senior police officer and also very popular among police department due to his honesty and merit in police. He is considered as bold police officer of the department regarding crackdown on criminas, he also performed as DPO Pakpattan. According to details, confrontation of former DPO Rana Umar Farooq with PML-N MPA PP-206, Barrister Usama Fazal cost former DPO dearly. The matter dragged on for not registering an FIR and for adopting a derogatory attitude towards the leaders of the League who came to the office. MPA Barrister Osama Fazal submitted a motion of privilege in the Punjab Assembly on the inappropriate behaviour of DPO Umar Farooq. Punjab Assembly was demanded to take notice and Punjab government has ordered to immediately transfer DPO Khaniwal Rana Umar Farooq and report to CPO office to avoid confrontation.