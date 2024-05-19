Sunday, May 19, 2024
Justice Munib takes oath as acting CJP

Justice Munib takes oath as acting CJP
Agencies
May 19, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Supreme Court’s Justice Munib Akhtar on Saturday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan during a ceremony.

The oath was administered by Justice Yahya Afridi, in a simple and dignified ceremony in Supreme Court Islamabad on Saturday, said a press release.

Justice Munib Akhtar will act as Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Qazi Faiz Isa remains abroad.

The Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, representatives of Pakistan Bar Council, Supreme Court Bar Association attended the ceremony.

Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan, Jazeela Aslam conducted the proceedings of oath-taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present at the occasion.

Agencies

