Key changes expected in Pakistan’s lineup for first T20I against England

LAHORE - Pakistan is contemplating three significant changes to their playing XI for the first T20I against England on May 22 in Leeds. Fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, alongside top-order batter Usman Khan, are poised to make the lineup. Consequently, opener Saim Ayub and pacer Hasan Ali, who played in the recent third T20I against Ireland in Dublin, may be excluded. Haris and Usman were not part of the squad during the three-match T20I series against Ireland, which Pakistan won 2-1.

The team management is also considering dropping a pacer to create room for either Shadab Khan or Abrar Ahmed. Pakistan aims to field their full-strength team in the England series to test their combination for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup2024, being co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies. A final decision will be made after consulting with head coach Gary Kirsten, who is set to join the Pakistan squad today. The four-match series against England will serve as the final preparation for both teams before the T20 World Cup 2024, which starts on June 1 in the United States and West Indies.

PAKISTAN SQUAD: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan.

ENGLAND SQUAD: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

SCHEDULE

May 22: First T20I at Leeds

May 25: Second T20I at Birmingham

May 28: Third T20I at Cardiff

May 30: Fourth T20I at The Oval