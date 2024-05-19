KP govt to launch helicopter service for tourists, says CM aide

Peshawar - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Culture and Tourism Zahid Chanzeb said on Saturday that his department is launching helicopter service for the tourists at the scenic spots of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Launching Elites Adventure Theme Park for the tourists is a good step in Nathiagali in Abbottabad, which has added another opportunity of enjoyment for the visitors,” he said while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the park here. Besides others, Sardar Hameed Gul and Sardar Imtiaz were also present on the occasion.

A unique entertainment park has been established at the scenic Nathiagali with the name of Elites Adventure Theme Park, where a variety of entertainment zones have been built. Visitors will experience exciting moments and make long lasting memories.

The park provides eight outdoor and 40 indoor tourist facilities of enjoyment, including zip-lining, sky-cycling, free-fall jump, wall climbing, rippling, 360 cycling tracks, air-gun, archery, dodging cars, basketball, softball, play area for children, computer games and others.

Zahid Chanzeb said that now the enthusiast visitors can enjoy various activities at the Elites Adventure Theme Park.

“With the financial support provided by the World Bank, the government has taken several steps under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project for the provision of facilities to the tourists during their stay at the scenic attractions,” the advisor said and added that his department had provided snow clearing and garbage disposal machinery and had launched electric cars and Rescue 1122 service for the tourists. He said that machinery for various scenic sites had also been provided in Naran-Kaghan to facilitate visitors.

The CM aide said that his department was also providing motorcycles and cars to the personnel of Tourism Police so they could be able to response quickly in case of emergencies and better serve the visitors at the tourist destinations of the province. He said that the provincial government was providing every facility to the investors so they could invest their capital in tourism and other sectors to boost economy of the province. He hailed the investors’ participation in the establishment of Elites Adventure Theme Park and said that tourism could not be promoted without the active involvement of private sector.

About the new projects, Zahid Chanzeb said that more machinery and equipment were being provided to the Galiyat Development Authority besides establishing public parks, tracks and portable washrooms for the tourists at the tourist sites of the province.