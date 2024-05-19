Lahore Sikandars edge Peshawar Lions to win Pakistan Champions League

LAHORE - Sajid Khan’s all-round exploits outshined Gohar Afridi’s magnificent century as Lahore Sikandars edged Peshawar Lions by one run in the gripping final to clinch the second Pakistan Champions League title here on Saturday. Set to chase a daunting 219-run target, Peshawar Lions fell agonizingly short, finishing with 217/6, despite Gohar Afridi’s marathon 132-run knock. Batting first, defending champions Lahore Sikandars racked up a massive total of 218/6 in the allotted overs at the back of a blistering knock by Sajid Khan, who smashed unbeaten 86 off just 43 balls. Mohammad Faiz was the other notable run-getter with a brilliant 47, while Rafaqat Hussain chipped in with 27. For the Lions, skipper Zulfikar Swati, Mishal Khan, Gohar Afridi, and Qayyum Rajpoot took one wicket apiece.

In response, Peshawar Lions came up short despite an astonishing knock by Gohar Afridi. Besides him, Mishal Khan (30) and Azmat Shah (24) made important contributions in the run chase.

Zawar Khan led the bowling attack for Lahore Sikandars with two wickets while Mohammad Faiz, Sajid Khan, and Ahsan made one scalp each. For his all-round exploits in the enthralling final, Lahore Sikandars’ Sajid Khan was adjudged the Player of the Match.