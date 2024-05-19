Lesco detects 81,616 power pilferers

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 81,616 connections from where consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) in 238 days of grand anti-power theft campaign. A LESCO spokesman told the media on Sunday that the company also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 75,473 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 32,132 accused have been arrested. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 96,168,984 detection units worth Rs 3,517,190,016 to all the power pilferers. Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO CEO Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations.

The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

The spokesman added, the LESCO found 499 customers stealing electricity through various means and 184 cases have been registered against the accused, while 37 accused were arrested during the last 24 hours.

On the 238th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, he mentioned that large commercial consumers were found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections, he explained, 14 were commercial, 01 agricultural, 01 industrial and 484 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 420,928 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 12.679 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he mentioned that LESCO charged Rs 500,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Aameen Park area; Rs 300,000 detection bill to another power pilferer in Lohari Gate area; Rs 225,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Harbanspura; and Rs 200,000 fine to a power pilferer in Misri Shah area.