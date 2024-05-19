Minister calls for promotion of technical education

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour Department Fazal Shakoor Khan on Saturday said that unemployment can be controlled through promotion of technical and vocational education.

“We will encourage those male and especially female students who are enrolled in various technical and vocational institutions of Workers Welfare Board (WWB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and we will also support them,” he said in a prize and sewing machine distribution ceremony held at a vocational institute in Charsadda.

He said that KP Labour Department would establish technical and vocational institutions as well schools and colleges in tribal districts very soon. The minister was flanked by Secretary WWB Ibrar Shah, Director Education Amjad Khan, Director Administration Shuaib Khan, assistant director Salman Ahmad, vice president Women Chamber of Commerce Peshawar Anila Khalid. School principal and a large number of workers, children and others also attended the event.

Fazal Shakoor Khan said that all products available in markets are prepared by workers but the workers benefit is less while designers get much profit. ‘We encourage and invest in workers of WWB and give priority to the local market through the products of our workers,” he said. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Labour Department would also equip their labourers with modern skills.