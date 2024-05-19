MNA Farrukh visits aggrieved family of 6 victims drowned in Jhelum River

GUJAR KHAN - Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Jhelum, Chaudhry Farrukh Altaf, visited the aggrieved family of six victims who had drowned in Jhelum River on Thursday while crossing the river in their van loaded on a boat. Six people including two women and four children had lost their lives after their van slipped into the river.

During his visit along with Jhelum deputy commissioner, the MNA expressed his condolences on the loss of precious lives and also distributed cheques of Rs. 1 million as compensation for each victim on the behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. MNA Altaf while talking to newsmen vowed to hold inquiry into the accident. When questioned by media persons about the halted construction of 129-km-long Lillah-Jhelum dual carriageway road, the MNA said that the project would be resumed soon. “The project cannot be resumed overnight,” he stated adding that “the construction would not stop once it resumes.”

On the other hand, the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has also taken serious notice of the tragic incident and has reportedly ordered the immediate construction of the bridge over Jhelum River connecting Pind Dadan Khan and Malakwal tehsils, situated across the river.

According to a reliable source present in the Chief Minister Office, CM Nawaz has ordered the resumption of construction work of the bridge on priority basis to resolve the issues being faced by the locals. According to local sources, the construction of the bridge was approved by former MNA from Malakwal tehsil, Mr Nasir Bosal, in 2017 but the funding was stopped on political basis after the PTI government took over the province in 2018. The execution of the project was further halted after change in the site of the bridge was proposed.

Minor girl drowns

A minor girl drowned in River Jhelum on Saturday in Malikpur village in Jhelum. According to Rescue 1122 sources, the 5-year-old girl, identified as Arwa, was sitting on the river bank along with her mother and accidently slipped into the water. The Rescue sources said that they were alerted about the incident but locals had fished out the body before they reached for help.

In another incident, a man was gunned down in Langar Pakhral village in the limits of Sohawa police station on Saturday.

According to the police sources, unknown assailants entered the house of Muhammad Shahid, 44, and opened fire at him in front of his wife and children. Heavy contingents of police along with the teams of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the body to the THQ Sohawa for medical examination. According to the preliminary investigations, the man was murdered over his old enmity.