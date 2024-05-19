Sunday, May 19, 2024
Multan's infrastructure to be upgraded, says Ali Haider Gillani

Multan’s infrastructure to be upgraded, says Ali Haider Gillani
Our Staff Reporter
May 19, 2024
Multan

MULTAN   -   Pakistan People’s Party Member Provincial Assembly Syed Ali Haider Gillani said that Multan’s infrastructure would be developed further to facilitate the local people.

He said this while addressing to a ceremony at Nawabpur, a suburban area of Multan city.

He stated that the youngsters would be offered jobs. Similarly, best educational institutes, hospital and grounds would be upgraded for masses.  He recalled that his father Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani had also ensured record development projects.  

PPP candidate for bye elections in NA 148, Ali Qasim Gillani while speaking on the occasion said that sewerage issues in Nawabpur town would be resolved very soon.  On this occasion, Kalrou group announced to extend support towards PPP candidate in the bye elections.

