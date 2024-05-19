Nawaz calls for accountability of all those who damaged country

Ex-PM says a big conspiracy was hatched to remove him Claims Imran backstabbed him by starting sit-ins in Islamabad

Shehbaz vows to put country on path of rapid development Nawaz most likely to retake PML-N presidency on Youm-e-Takbeer.

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has lamented “injustices” meted out to him during his previous stint in power, calling for the accountability of the judges and all those who have “damaged” the country.

The former premier, while addressing the party’s central working committee (CWC) meeting in Lahore on Saturday, said that those who were involved in hatching conspiracies against him were “being exposed”.

“We demand an accountability for all those who damaged Pakistan. Shouldn’t all things that damaged Pakistan undergo accountability,” he said.

The three-time prime minister referred to his ouster in 2013, saying that a big conspiracy was hatched to remove a sitting prime minister.

The PML-N supremo began his speech by heaping praise on all the party leaders for remaining steadfast despite political vicitmisation and legal battles during the previous PTI-led government.

The people present here are the best members of the party who didn’t leave the party,” he said, adding that the PML-N politicians were once again came to power after facing immense difficulties.

Nawaz said that Pakistan would have been a different nation and on a different pedestal if the process of accountability had continued.

The PML-N supremo recalled that he, as the prime minister he had declined the United States’ offer of $5billion to stop the nuclear tests, claiming credit for making Pakistan an atomic power.

Lamenting the past injustices against him, Nawaz once again asked why his government was toppled in the 1990s.

“I was declared a hijacker at night while I was the prime minister,” he said.

Moving on to his next stint in power, the three-time prime minister said that he had visited Bani Gala residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan following 2013 general elections and asked him to work together in the country’s interest.

“He [Khan] first agreed to cooperation and [late] backstabbed me by starting sit-ins in Islamabad later,” he said, adding that the PTI leader could have told him directly that they will launch a campaign against him.

Nawaz then referred to his former political ally, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, saying that the politician had proposed forming a government with PML-N in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where PTI had emerged as the single largest party in the 2013 polls.

“Though they didn’t have the majority but I declined the proposal so that they wouldn’t blame us for not giving the single largest party a chance,” the ex-premier added.

He said that he couldn’t understand why did PTI stage the sit-ins.

Moving on to his ouster and disqualification in cases, the PML-N supremo once again deplored his life-time disqualification “just for not taking salary” from his son.

“Nowhere in the world can the judges remove a president or prime minister.”

“Who will answer for this. I have the right to ask this question and I will keep this right till my death,” he added.

Nawaz went on to say that after his removal as the prime minister, the same judges removed him from the post party head.

He asked former apex court judge, Justice (retired) Mazahar Ali Naqvi — who recently stepped down from his post over allegations of misconduct — to tell the source of his properties.

“Mazahar Naqvi should also face NAB (National Accountability Bureau) inquiries like we did,” Nawaz asserted.

He then referred to the audio leak of former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar wherein he said Nawaz Sharif had to be removed and Imran Khan has to be brought.

“I have the audio of former chief justice saved,” he said, while asking that shouldn’t a CJP who says such a thing be held accountable.

Nawaz said that not only the politicians but the judges who gave such orders should also be held accountable.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says the government is working hard to address big challenges including economic crisis faced by the country.

Speaking at Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Central Council’s meeting in Lahore on Saturday, he said Pakistan although faced with enormous difficulties but government is determined to put economy on fast tracked growth trajectory.

Shehbaz Sharif said PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif during his tenures made significant efforts for development and prosperity in the country. The prime minister said Nawaz Sharif brought projects worth twenty three billion dollars under China- Pakistan Economic Corridor in the country.

He said PML-N government eliminated power load shedding in its tenure and improved foreign relations with all countries including brotherly and friendly countries. Shehbaz Sharif said GDP growth rate of Pakistan during Nawaz tenure was almost six to seven percent and business activities were growing rapidly. He said Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan nuclear state despite huge pressure and sanctions to ensure deterrence in the region. The prime minister said Nawaz Sharif faced immense level of difficulties during the last government.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Nawaz Sharif and all party members for reposing confidence in him as Acting President of the party.

Pakistan Muslim League-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in his remarks on this occasion said PML-N during its tenures always served the country.

He said that a network of motorways was made during the tenure of PML-N which connected the country and helped economy to grow at a more rapid pace.

He regretted that he was disqualified for not taking money from his son and that the journey of progress of the country was stopped through a conspiracy.

He praised the performance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and said that inflation has significantly decreased due to the serious efforts of the government.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will continue to work as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) acting president till May 28 — the day when the party is set to elect its new president.

The development, which came after the PML-N’s central working committee meeting today, has been confirmed by the party’s Lahore President Saif Ul Malook Khokhar.

The decision was made after Shehbaz, earlier this week, had stepped down as party president citing the “unjust” disqualification of party supremo Nawaz Sharif from the PM Office and the presidency of the party stressing that it was time for the latter to “resume his rightful place as the president of the PML-N”.

The party’s general council meeting, previously scheduled for May 11, is slated to be held on May 28 on the occasion of “ Youm-e-Takbeer “ wherein Nawaz is poised to retake the PML-N presidency.

Furthermore, Khokhar also revealed the appointment of Rana Sanaullah as the chief election commissioner for the party’s presidential election.