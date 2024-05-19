Nida becomes leading wicket-taker in Women’s T20Is before England take unassailable lead

NORTHAMPTON - England Women beat Pakistan Women by 65 runs in the second T20I at Northampton to take the unassailable 2-0 lead. Pakistan restricted England to 144-6 as skipper Nida Dar led from front taking two wickets and also becoming the leading wicket-taker (137) in Women’s T20Is. In return, Pakistan could only manage 79 all out in 15.5 overs as English spinners Sophie Ecclestone (3-11), Alice Capsey (2-4) and Sarah Glenn (2-10) shared seven wickets among each other. SCORES IN BRIEF: ENGLAND WOMEN 144-6, 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 31, Alice Capsey 31, Maia Bouchier 30; Nida Dar 2-33) beat PAKISTAN WOMEN 79 all out, 15.5 overs (Aliya Riaz 19, Muneeba Ali 18; Sophie Ecclestone 3-11, Alice Capsey 2-4, Sarah Glenn 2-10 Lauren Bell 2-20) by 65 runs.