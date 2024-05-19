Nutritionist recommends daily apple consumption for optimal well being

ISLAMABAD - A nutritionist on Saturday advocated for regular apple consumption due to its myriad health benefits.

With their ability to positively impact various aspects of health, from oral hygiene to cancer prevention, Dr Saira suggested making apples a staple in daily nutrition for optimal well-being.

“Incorporating an apple into your daily diet can have significant positive effects on overall health,” she told PTV News.

Dr Saira said this fruit not only contributes to maintaining a beautiful smile but also supports brain function and plays a role in cancer prevention. The nutritionist noted that apples are hailed for their rich nutrient profile, boasting an abundance of antioxidants and dietary fibre.

“These nutrients combat the effects of ageing, support intestinal health, and help prevent various types of cancer, including breast and lung cancer,” she maintained. According to Dr Saira, the carbohydrates and sugars found in apples are crucial for brain function. The fructose they deliver quickly to nerve cells aids in glucose delivery for energy, while the plant compounds stimulate the production of new brain cells, enhancing cognitive function and memory.

Additionally, apples contain B vitamins, which contribute to mood improvement, further highlighting their positive impact on mental well-being. She said the high fibre content in apples not only supports intestinal health but also aids in lowering “bad” cholesterol levels in the blood, thereby reducing the risk of artery hardening and cardiovascular diseases.

Overall, the evidence supporting the health benefits of apples is compelling, making them a simple yet powerful addition to any diet.