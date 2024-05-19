One dies, other injured in road accident

KARACHI - At least one person was killed and another injured after a speeding trailer ran over a car carrying two passengers in the limits of Loni Kot Police Station on M-9 Motorway. According to police, the car, traveling from Karachi to Hyderabad, was struck by the trailer, causing severe damage and resulting in the tragic death of one passenger, a private news channel reported. The other individual sustained injuries and was rushed to the nearest hospital for medical assistance by rescue officials. The police officials have reported that the trailer driver fled the scene of the accident, leaving the victims to fend for themselves.