‘Open courts being held to solve people’s problems’

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru on Saturday said that the government is organising open katcheries in different areas to solve the problems faced by the people at their doorsteps, but this does not mean that the people should not come to the government offices.

“People may feel free to come to government offices and contact us in case of any problems,” Zahir Shah Toru said while addressing an open katcheri organised by the DC Office in Khanjar Kali Mardan.

Besides District Health Officer (DHO) Mardan Dr Javed Iqbal and Assistant Commissioner Revenue Ibrahim Khan, district officers of various provincial departments participated in the open court. On the occasion, the people of the area welcomed the provincial food minister and all the district heads on their arrival in Khanjar Kali.

Elders, elected representatives and social workers highlighted the problems faced by the area people. Various problems were discussed between the administrative and district heads and orders were issued on the spot to solve some problems.

Zahir Shah Toru said that doors of our offices are always open for the public. He directed the concerned departments to find solutions to the problems and submit a report in this regard.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue Ibrahim Khan assured to resolve the issues through the concerned departments.

The community thanked the minister, district administration and district heads for coming to their doorsteps to listen to their problems and issue instructions and orders for their proper solution.