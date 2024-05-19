Sunday, May 19, 2024
Pakistani U-12 team heads to Nepal for Regional Qualifying event

Staff Reporter
May 19, 2024
LAHORE   -   The Pakistani Under-12 team has departed for Nepal to participate in the ATF U-12 Team Competition Regional Qualifying event for South Asia, scheduled to take place from May 20 to 24 in Kathmandu. The participating nations in this event include Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, India, Bhutan, Maldives, and Sri Lanka. The Pakistani team comprisesM Shayan Afridi, M Junaid Khan and Rashid Ali Bachaniwhile Muhammad Abid is team captain. Before their departure, Captain Muhammad Abid spoke to the PTF media representatives, expressing confidence in the team’s readiness and capability. “We are fully prepared for the competition,” said Captain Abid. “Our team is strong, and we will strive to return victorious, InshaAllah.” Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, and SecretaryGeneral Col Zia-ud-din (R) extended their best wishes to the team. They encouraged the players to put forth their best performances and make Pakistan proud.

