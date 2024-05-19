People, armed forces fully united on national issues: Virk

LAHORE - Founder Trustee and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that the people and the armed forces of Pakistan are not competitors but are fully united and agree on national issues. Every army chief of Pakistan is a leaden wall for the enemies of the country, he said. There is an unbreakable bond of trust and belief between the people and the armed forces of Pakistan. Every individual of Pakistan sprinkles the roses of his life and loyalty on his army men,he added. Our Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir’s big heart, steadfastness and tolerance have made true Pakistanis loyal to him, he said. In a statement, Dr Shaukat Babar Virk further said that the negative propaganda of certain politicians lacking political insight cannot create a rift between the people and the forces of Pakistan. The people of Pakistan are standing behind the forces of Pakistan in the matter of integrity of the state and national unity, he said. He said that the people of Pakistan are not oblivious to the sacrifices of their brave soldiers. Martyrs of Pakistan forces are the focus of prayers of Pakistanis. After every prayer, we pray individually and collectively for the elevation of the ranks of the founders of Pakistan and the martyrs of the Pakistani forces, he added.

He said that Pakistanis are proud of the Pakistaniat, commitment, professionalism and defense capabilities of the Pakistan Army and its sensitive institutions. Provocative and negative words against Pakistan’s forces are tantamount to an attack on Pakistan’s existence, he added.