PHDEC hosts webinar on climate change impact on horticulture crops in KP

PESHAWAR - The Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC) has conducted an informative webinar titled “The Impact of Climate Change on Horticulture Crops in KPK and Way Forward.” The event attracted a diverse audience, including growers, processors, researchers, and academics, underscoring the critical importance of addressing climate change in the horticulture sector.

The webinar was organized in response to a joint study by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank (WB), which highlighted that Pakistan could face economic losses of up to $3.8 billion annually due to climate change. With temperatures projected to rise by up to 2.5 degrees Celsius over the next 20 years, the northern regions, including cities like Lahore and Peshawar, are particularly vulnerable.

Dr Ibrar Hussain, Senior Research Officer at ARI Tarnab, Peshawar, delivered the keynote address, providing a comprehensive analysis of the specific impacts of climate change on horticulture crops in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Dr. Hussain outlined the primary risks, including unpredictable rainfall patterns, increased droughts, higher temperatures, and more frequent severe weather events. He emphasized that these factors contribute significantly to crop failures and animal losses in the region.

Dr Hussain shared recent data on the damage caused by heavy rains in KP, revealing that approximately 50,000 acres of crops, including fruits and vegetables, were damaged. He also discussed the broader context of urbanization and the urban heat island effect, which exacerbate the challenges posed by climate change.

In closing, Athar Hussain Khokhar, CEO of PHDEC, reiterated the organization’s commitment to supporting the horticulture sector through continuous engagement, capacity building, and the implementation of innovative solutions. He expressed gratitude to all participants, speakers, and panelists for their valuable contributions and emphasized the importance of collective action in mitigating the impacts of climate change on horticulture in KP.