PM vows to put Pakistan on path of rapid development

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says the government is working hard to address big challenges including economic crisis faced by the country.

Speaking at Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Central Council’s meeting in Lahore today, he said Pakistan although faced with enormous difficulties but government is determined to put economy on fast tracked growth trajectory.

Shehbaz Sharif said PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif during his tenures made significant efforts for development and prosperity in the country.

The Prime Minister said Nawaz Sharif brought projects worth twenty three billion dollars under China- Pakistan Economic Corridor in the country.

He said PML-N government eliminated power load shedding in its tenure and improved foreign relations with all countries including brotherly and friendly countries.

Shehbaz Sharif said GDP growth rate of Pakistan during Nawaz tenure was almost six to seven percent and business activities were growing rapidly.

He said Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan nuclear state despite huge pressure and sanctions to ensure deterrence in the region.

The Prime Minister said Nawaz Sharif faced immense level of difficulties during the last government.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Nawaz Sharif and all party members for reposing confidence in him as Acting President of the party.

Pakistan Muslim League-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in his remarks on this occasion said PML-N during its tenures always served the country.

He said that a network of motorways was made during the tenure of PML-N which connected the country and helped economy to grow at a more rapid pace.

He regretted that he was disqualified for not taking money from his son and that the journey of progress of the country was stopped through a conspiracy.

He praised the performance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and said that inflation has significantly decreased due to the serious efforts of the government.