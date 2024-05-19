Police arrest 286 narco sellers during special drive in capital

ISLAMABAD - The officials of Islamabad police have arrested as many as 286 drug peddlers during a special drive “Nasha Ab Nahi” across the capital city, informed a police spokesman on Saturday. Separate cases have been registered against narco sellers with various police stations while further investigation was on, he added.

According to him, following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police have launched a robust “Nasha Ab Nahi” tehreek to eradicate drugs menace from the federal capital and protect the youth from the curse of narcotics, a public relations officer said. He said that in this regard, different police teams of Islamabad Police carried out extensive crackdowns in various areas of the city, resulting in the arrest of 286 drug dealers so far. Police teams also recovered 15.7 kilograms of Ice, 73.6 kilograms of heroin, 41.5 kilograms of hashish and 1792 liters of liquor from their possession. These arrested accused were involved in drug peddling in various areas of the city. Police teams also registered 276 cases against them in different police stations.

Islamabad Police also continued its awareness campaign against drug peddlers through various social media platforms to ensure a comprehensive crackdown. This initiative received overwhelming support from million citizens, showcasing their endorsement of Islamabad Police’s efforts in this tehreek. The IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi emphasized that “Nasha Ab Nahi” is not just a campaign but a tehreek aimed at ensuring the eradication of drugs from our society and cracking down on drug peddlers, thereby safeguarding the lives of our young generation. He further said that no elements will be allowed to jeopardize the lives of our youngsters, and individuals involved in nefarious businesses like drug and liquor sales will be brought to justice. Citizens are urged to immediately report any suspicious individuals or activity related to drug activities to their respective police stations, the emergency helpline “Pucar-15,” or via “ICT-15” app. Meanwhile, following the special directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the SP Industrial Area held a Khuli Kachehri at I-8 Markaz Mosque. He said that the Khuli Kachehri was attended by citizens and senior police officers. Khuli Kachehris are being held as per the directions of IGP Islamabad across the city to ensure the early redressal of public complaints. At the outset of the proceedings, the participants shared their grievances and also gave suggestions to resolve them. The SP Industrial Area issued orders on the spot to address the issues of the participants and assured them that their suggestions will be taken into account. He highlighted that police were determined to resolve the issues faced by the citizens. However, open courts were helpful in maintaining direct relationships with the public. He asserted that better strategy on part of the police led to reduction in crime in the city. Islamabad Police are taking steps to control crime further.

He asked the participants to cooperate with the police in controlling the crime in the city. He further said that, the Islamabad Police also launched an effective crackdown against those involved in drug peddling, land grabbing and criminal activities in their areas. He urged the citizens to check the activities of the people in their surroundings and inform the police in case of observing the suspicious activities. He added that effective policing is only possible through cooperation of the public and trust between them would be ensured through resolving their problems at their door steps. Any complainant can approach him for redressal of the issues. The participants also thanked the IGP Islamabad for organizing these open courts.