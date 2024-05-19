Sunday, May 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police ordered to prepare comprehensive security plan for Eidul-Azha

APP
May 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -   Sindh Home Minister, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, has directed the police to prepare a comprehensive security plan for Eid al-Adha 2024, ensuring the safety of life and property of citizens.  The plan should include measures to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct for animal sacrifice, security arrangements, and surveillance. The minister directed that all registered welfare and social organisations, religious seminaries, and other stakeholders be bound by the code of conduct issued by the Sindh government and that the plan include measures for the collection and transportation of animal hides.

Ziaul Hassan Lanjar said that under the Eid al-Adha Security Plan, the Central Police Office’s Central Command and Control Center will issue timely orders for implementation at every level, ensuring that suspicious activities are monitored and potential threats are neutralized. Additionally, the plan should include measures for the effective use of zone-wise control rooms and police stations’ wireless control rooms.

1m acres of agricultural land became uncultivable as OA2 Cyclone struck Sindh coastline in 1999

The minister also directed that a list of all the masajid, imambargahs, eidgahs, and open places for Eid prayers be prepared and categorised, and that police personnel, including commandos, be deployed accordingly.

The plan should also include detailed responsibilities for SSPs, SPs, SDPOs, and SHOs.

The minister further said that plainclothes surveillance teams will be formed at the police station level, which will be deployed at shopping centres, crowded public places, cattle markets, designated parking lots, and Eid prayer venues. This will ensure the safety and security of citizens during Eid al-Adha.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1716011743.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024