Sunday, May 19, 2024
PPP rejects in-house change proposal in Azad Kashmir

Web Desk
2:58 PM | May 19, 2024
The Pakistan People’s Party has rejected a proposal to bring in-house change in Azad Kashmir.

Party sources said that the PPP Azad Kashmir was intending to bring a no-confidence motion and had completed its homework.

“The AJK PPP had presented the proposal to the party’s leadership”. The leadership, however, turned down the suggestion about in-house change in Azad Kashmir, party sources said.

The proponents of the in-house change move were failed to convince the People’s Party leadership, sources said.

“In-house change is not a correct move in Azad Kashmir in present circumstances,” the party leadership told the AJK PPP.

The leadership also directed the party to support the Azad Kashmir government, party sources added.

