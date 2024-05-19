President Zardari visits family of Shaheed Major Babar

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday visited the family home of Shaheed Major Babar Khan in Mianwali and expressed condolences to the family members of the martyr. During the visit, the president offered Fateha for Major Babar Khan who was martyred in Zhob.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the rank of the martyred in paradise and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with patience. He also paid tribute to martyred Major Babar Khan for sacrificing his life for the sake of the country, said a press release issued by the President House Press Wing. The president said that the entire nation was proud of its martyrs and salutes them. He also appreciated the Shaheed’s devotion to duty, patriotism and his services for the country.