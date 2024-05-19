PTI reacts to rehearing of Tyrian White case

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday expressed grave concerns over the fixing of the Tyrian White case against incarcerated party founder Imran Khan for rehearing, calling it a shameful attempt to keep him in jail.

A spokesperson of the opposition party in the centre underlined that two judges of a three-member bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) had already ruled against the maintainability of the case. In a strongly-worded reaction the spokesperson said that former prime minister Khan’s opponents now pinned their hopes on this “absurd and baseless” case after facing humiliation to achieve their desired goals in the Toshakhana, Cipher and Al-Qadir Trust cases.

He alleged that the IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq proved once again his bias against Khan by constituting a fresh bench to hear the case instead of announcing the three-member bench’s verdict headed by him. He added that the written verdict of the case had been even uploaded on the court website.

The spokesperson pointed out that the IHC’s six judges, in their letter, also highlighted several instances of clear interference by the state institutions and pressure on judges in the Tyrian case. He emphasised that after exposing the meddling of state institutions and pressure on judges in politically motivated cases including the Tyrian case, there was no legal or moral justification to proceed with the case anymore.

He termed the filing of “bogus, fake and fabricated” cases like Tyrian and Iddat cases against Khan a clear sign of the defeat and moral degradation of those “who were hell-bent on making ex-premier subject to their personal revenge.”

He stated that like the around 150 false cases registered against Khan, the plaintiff in the Tyrian case remained unknown, but enjoyed the special patronage of state lawyers.

The PTI spokesperson dubbed the decision for formation of a new bench in the case that had already been declared non-maintainable by two honourable judges, as utterly “illegal and unacceptable.”

He demanded that keeping in view the legal requirements, the case should be dismissed forthwith instead of proceeding with it.